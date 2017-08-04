Search on for missing Pretoria businessman

A frantic search is under way for a prominent Pretoria businessman who went missing after leaving his shop on Thursday night.

Shabir Carrim said that his 76-year-old father‚ Omar‚ had vanished after leaving his Home Hyper store in Pretorius Street. He was driving a Mercedes Benz E300.

“We have been working through the night with the police and the community. We have found out that he was driving toward Laudium when he was intercepted‚” he told TimesLIVE.

“We don’t have the details. It would appear that he was taken back towards the Voortrekker Monument‚” said Carrim.

“He was out of the vehicle and it looks like two cars were there.”

He added that his father may have been hijacked.

Police could not immediately comment on the search.