He was held in Mali for five-and-a-half years.

Back in South Africa, his family was living the nightmare: Stephen McGown - son, husband, brother, cousin, nephew, tourist - had been captured by al-Qaeda. They didn't know if he would make it back dead or alive, or even at all. But now he is home.

His release was announced yesterday by Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. The government denied a report in The New York Times that it pad 3.5-million euros in ransom.

According to McGown 's cousin, Dawn Daniels, it was the dogged persistence of the captive's father, Malcolm, that finally paid off.

"Malcolm is a true hero in this story," said Daniels. "He never gave up and worked every single day to get Stephen home.

"He called people, sent e-mails, planned, pushed . he was absolutely relentless. Stephen is home because of his dad's hard work."

McGown's release ended five harrowing years of emotional turmoil for the family.

"It was a big surprise when I saw Stephen walk through the door. When I hugged him, he felt as strong as ever," Malcolm said in Pretoria where the announcement was made. He thanked South Africans of "every race and creed" for their support, adding: "I wouldn't ever wish this to happen to anyone else."