In an apparent gaffe the Durban-based metro used a picture Auckland‚ not Durban‚ to promote its website. Opposition parties are having fun with the error.

While TimesLIVE was made aware of the gaffe on Thursday‚ the promoted post was still appearing on Friday morning. It was‚ however‚ changed to a picture of the city's own beachfront on Friday afternoon.

"I was going to say 'unbelievable'‚" said DA councillor Pete Graham. "But then realised that anything [is] possible under our new mayor."

He ended his post with a crying emoji.

DA provincial leader and fellow-councillor Zwakele Mncwango also took to Facebook to mock the mistake - although his post took a more serious tone.

"Can you imagine browsing MTN website and you find Vodacom images. So EThekwini Municipality is not proud of our own images but prefer to use other cities. Only in eThekwini Municipality this will be allowed because no one cares about the crisis in the city‚" he said.

He was referring to allegations that the municipality was in a state of turmoil‚ with close to a dozen senior managers having resigned‚ been removed‚ been suspended or forced to retire. The party held a picket in front of city hall on Tuesday over these concerns.