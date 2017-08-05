10 arrested in City raid on hijacked buildings
Ten people were arrested in a crime prevention operation conducted by the City of Johannesburg on several hijacked properties in Hillbrow on Friday night.
The buildings that were targeted include Sandringham‚ Stensby Hof and a hijacked church on the corner of Wolmaraans and Edith Cavell Streets.
Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba said that four suspects wanted for various crimes were arrested after they were identified through a morpho-touch fingerprint device.
Two people were arrested for illegal possession of drugs‚ three undocumented foreign nationals were arrested and one suspect was arrested for being in possession of numerous South African identity documents. Several cases of alcohol were also confiscated from illegal shabeens operating at Sandringham.
“It is essential that we bring back the rule of law in our City and take it back from the criminal elements such as landlords who take advantage of desperate people and house them under deplorable conditions‚” said Mashaba.
“I am pleased by the South African Police Services (SAPS) Gauteng Provincial Commissioner‚ Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange’s acknowledgement of the serious challenge posed by hijacked buildings in the inner City and their clear commitment to work together with the City to tackle this problem.
“The support of Home Affairs is also crucial for the success of these raids. The City has been made aware of the internal challenges that affect their support to these operations and I hope that these issues are resolved soon so that we can continue to tackle the challenges posed by hijacked building‚” Mashaba said.
The operation was led by the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Services Unit in conjunction with the SAPS‚ Department of Home Affairs‚ Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD)‚ Emergency Management Services (EMS) and the City’s Environmental Health‚ Citizen Relationship and Urban Management and Social Development departments.
The operation also focused on collecting data on the occupants living in the buildings‚ including sex‚ age and employment status‚” Mashaba said.
He added: “It is vital that we profile occupants living in these buildings and ensure that together with the rightful owners we are able to find alternative accommodation for them where required.
“I want to see rundown buildings turned into quality low cost housing for our residents and affordable rental spaces for small businesses. We are committed to ensuring that we stop the rot in our inner city and make it a prosperous and inclusive place for our people to live work and play.”
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP