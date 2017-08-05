Ten people were arrested in a crime prevention operation conducted by the City of Johannesburg on several hijacked properties in Hillbrow on Friday night.

The buildings that were targeted include Sandringham‚ Stensby Hof and a hijacked church on the corner of Wolmaraans and Edith Cavell Streets.

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba said that four suspects wanted for various crimes were arrested after they were identified through a morpho-touch fingerprint device.

Two people were arrested for illegal possession of drugs‚ three undocumented foreign nationals were arrested and one suspect was arrested for being in possession of numerous South African identity documents. Several cases of alcohol were also confiscated from illegal shabeens operating at Sandringham.

“It is essential that we bring back the rule of law in our City and take it back from the criminal elements such as landlords who take advantage of desperate people and house them under deplorable conditions‚” said Mashaba.