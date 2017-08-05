WARNING: Content carries explicit language and scenes of a distressing nature

South Africa has been rocked by yet another suspected racial attack‚ this time on a couple waiting in line at a fast food chain in Pretoria.

In a video that has gone viral on social media‚ a black couple is shown being violently attacked by six white men at a KFC drive-through in Montana‚ north of Pretoria.

In the video two men can be seen approaching the woman before the hostile attack.

SAPS media spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said that six white men‚ driving in two separate cars‚ attacked the couple who were behind them in the queue.

Makhubela said that police were called to the scene and arrested four of the men. He said that two other men are still at large.