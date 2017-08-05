South Africa

JMPD K9 rescues four women from human trafficking

05 August 2017 - 11:00 By TimesLIVE
The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department K9 Unit arrested two suspects on suspicion of human trafficking. File photo.
The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department K9 Unit arrested two suspects on suspicion of human trafficking. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department K9 Unit arrested two suspects on suspicion of human trafficking and rescued four women between the ages of 20 to 30 years in a joint operation in Randburg on Thursday night‚ City of Johannesburg MMC for public safety Michael Sun has revealed.

He said that after receiving a tip-off‚ the Office of the JMPD K9 Unit traced the suspects to a house in Rider Street in Randburg where two Nigerian nationals and the four female victims were found. One of the women is from Riverlea‚ while the other three are from the Northern Cape.

The four women confirmed to the police that they were raped and photos of them wearing nothing but lingerie were taken by force. Their semi-nude photos were then posted on a website called “Red Velvet” to solicit prostitution business. The women also said that they had been held captive at the premises against their will‚ Sun said.

More arrests in trafficking and prostitution ring

The net is closing in on an alleged Cape Town human trafficking‚ prostitution and extortion network as two more people were arrested this week.
News
1 day ago

Sun said he was shocked at the ordeal these women had gone through.

“We will not tolerate such heinous acts of crime to be done to our sisters. We will continue to bring down these criminal syndicates and do all we can to ensure that they receive the harshest jail sentence possible‚” he warned.

Sun added that JMPD together with other law enforcement agencies would clamp down on brothels and human trafficking within the City‚ saying the crime of forcing young girls and women into prostitution must be arrested.

The women have since been taken to a place of safety by the SAPS and one of them has been reunited with her parents.

The two suspects are currently being detained at the Randburg Police Station to face criminal prosecution‚ Sun said.

READ MORE:

Investigations under way in trafficking case

Police investigations were still under way on Monday to arrest people involved in the alleged trafficking of a 24-year-old Bloemfontein woman to ...
News
5 days ago

Woman rescued from Malaysian sex trafficking syndicate expected back in SA on Sunday evening

A 27-year-old Free State woman who was among nine women rescued from a sex trafficking syndicate in Malaysia on Friday is expected to arrive back in ...
News
5 days ago

SA woman rescued from traffickers in Far East‚ says Mbalula

A 24-year-old South African has been rescued from a suspected human trafficking syndicate in Malaysia.
News
7 days ago

Cape Town 'madam' accused of trafficking kids as sex slaves

An alleged Cape Town brothel owner accused of blackmailing clients was charged with trafficking children as sex workers on Wednesday.
News
9 days ago

Most read

  1. Another suspect dies following Durban shootout and crash South Africa
  2. JMPD K9 rescues four women from human trafficking South Africa
  3. R1-mln electricity bill leaves guesthouse owner reaching for a Valium South Africa
  4. Magnitude 5.8 quake hits Philippines World
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

Second 'coffin assault' video emerges
Texas police officer sent flying by drunk driver and survives
X