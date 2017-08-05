A laptop and documents have been stolen from the National Council of Provinces‚ one of the two houses of Parliament‚ SABC News reported on Saturday.

It said spokesperson Moloto Mothapo had confirmed the burglary.

The report did not say when the break-in had occurred but other media reports said It had taken place last Monday.

“There is camera video footage that shows an intruder who went through the building... and stole a computer and some documents. That footage has been given to the police for investigation‚” the state broadcaster quoted Mothapo as saying.

He said the incident had been reported to the Cape Town police.

The SABC said that in April laptops were stolen out of the its office at Parliament. Last year‚ there was also a break-in at the EFF offices on the premises.