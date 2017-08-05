Six people‚ among them school children‚ died and 14 others were injured in a head-on collision between two taxis near Dalton in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

Seven of the injured were in a critical condition‚ said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

He said paramedics from ER24 and other services had arrived on the scene shortly after 4pm to find one of the taxis well alight. Another taxi was found ripped apart. Several of the occupants were ejected during the crash‚ he added.

“Seven people were found in a critical condition. One of them‚ a school child‚ was a placed on life support. Seven others sustained various serious injuries which included several fractures.

“Paramedics from various services worked tirelessly to treat and stabilise the injured patients before rushing them off to various hospitals in the area. A total of 14 people were transported from the scene‚” Vermaak said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the collision is not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene and will conduct an investigation‚” he added.