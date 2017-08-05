South Africa

Window washers escape windy brush with death

05 August 2017 - 13:23 By Jeff Wicks
Three high-rise window washers had to be rescued after being battered about by gusting winds in the Durban central business district.
Three high-rise window washers had to be rescued after being battered about by gusting winds in the Durban central business district.
Image: SAPS/Search and Rescue Unit

Three high-rise window washers had a brush with death when they were battered about by gusting winds while suspended from ropes on the exterior of a building in the Durban central business district.

Their plight‚ as they were blown around the side of the building and eventually entangled in each other's lines‚ attracted the attention of a large crowd of onlookers.

The alarm was raised‚ prompting paramedics and rescue personnel to rush to the scene.

As emergency technicians arrived‚ they found the trio hurriedly lowering themselves onto a balcony.

The men managed to abseil to safety and after they were examined by medics were found to be unharmed.

Most read

  1. 10 arrested in City raid on hijacked buildings South Africa
  2. Window washers escape windy brush with death South Africa
  3. Graphic video shows horrific attack on black couple by six white men South Africa
  4. Six dead‚ 14 others injured in KZN taxi crash South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

Second 'coffin assault' video emerges
Texas police officer sent flying by drunk driver and survives
X