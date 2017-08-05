Three high-rise window washers had a brush with death when they were battered about by gusting winds while suspended from ropes on the exterior of a building in the Durban central business district.

Their plight‚ as they were blown around the side of the building and eventually entangled in each other's lines‚ attracted the attention of a large crowd of onlookers.

The alarm was raised‚ prompting paramedics and rescue personnel to rush to the scene.

As emergency technicians arrived‚ they found the trio hurriedly lowering themselves onto a balcony.

The men managed to abseil to safety and after they were examined by medics were found to be unharmed.