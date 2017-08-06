The Medicines Control Council‚ has issued a statement saying it intends to reschedule one of the chemical components of dagga‚ called cannabidiol‚ as a schedule four medicine down from schedule six making it easier to get a prescription.

Cannabidiol is removed from the plant and does not have any psychoactive and mind alerting properties as it does not contain TNC‚ the chemical in dagga that can give users a high.

It can be taken via oil and is used for chronic pain sufferers‚ patients with untreatable epilepsy and chemotherapy patients may use it to stop nausea.