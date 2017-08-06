South Africa

Police probing Esidimeni deaths still awaiting post-mortem reports

06 August 2017 - 13:06 By Timeslive
Life Esidimeni. File photo
Life Esidimeni. File photo
Image: Google Photo

Police investigating the deaths of 115 Esidimeni mental health patients are still awaiting post-mortem reports from the Gauteng Health Department.

DA provincial health spokesman Jack Bloom said on Sunday this had been revealed by Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane in a written reply to his questions in the Gauteng Legislature.

He said according to Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange "the cases are investigated by a provincial team in conjunction with the Senior Public Prosecutor of Pretoria and the Director of Public Prosecutions. All cases are being centralised by the DPP and will be managed by the Provincial Investigation Unit".

According to the Health Department‚ 115 deaths were reported and 37 inquest dockets and 73 enquirer files were being investigated‚ Bloom said.

“This is the first confirmation of the real number of deaths since the Health Ombudsman reported 94 deaths and speculated that there were more than 100 deaths.

“I am disappointed that post-mortem reports are still awaited from the Health Department as this is critical evidence. These reports were surely done last year when unnatural deaths were suspected‚ so what is delaying the handover to the police?” Bloom queried.

He added that the Gauteng Health Department needed to account for the delayed post-mortem reports as justice for the Esidimeni victims was needed as soon as possible.

READ MORE

Tournament of the mind

One of the most memorable quotes I've ever heard being uttered by a sportsman came from tennis icon Venus Williams during her inspiring run at the ...
Ideas
4 days ago

Government and Life Esidimeni families reach agreement on Alternative Dispute Resolution

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Gauteng Premier David Makhura have reached an agreement with representatives of the families of the victims of ...
Politics
16 days ago

Zuma authorises Special Investigating Unit probe into Life Esidimeni tragedy

President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday authorised the Special Investigating Unit to probe the Gauteng Health Department following the deaths of over 100 ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Five hurt in Istanbul airport brawl World
  2. Police probing Esidimeni deaths still awaiting post-mortem reports South Africa
  3. Taxi driver sustains severe chemical burns during assault South Africa
  4. Five men bust for prepaid electricity scam South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

BABY DRIVER - Official International Trailer (HD)
Girls Trip - Official Trailer #2 [HD]
X