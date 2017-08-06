Suspects in KFC racial assault case linked to other attacks
The men involved in a suspected racial attack at a KFC outlet in Pretoria last Wednesday night are linked to a number of other attacks in the area‚ Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said on twitter.
The Kfc assaulters are linked to a number of assaults in the area. THEY ASSULT BLACK PEOPLE AROUND THE AREA. WE HAVE arrested them— RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) August 5, 2017
Two of the six white men shown in a video assaulting a black couple at the KFC in Sinoville are still on the run.
Police spokesman Kay Makhubele said four men involved in the attack were arrested on the night of the incident.
The woman who was assaulted recorded the incident.
One of the men was granted bail on Friday.
Three others were denied bail because they gave police false addresses.
Makhubele said the men had pending cases of assault against them.
KFC South Africa condemned the assault.
We stand against acts of violence & find the behavior in this footage inexcusable.— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) August 5, 2017
