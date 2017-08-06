Two people were killed and three others injured in a two-vehicle collision on Joe Slovo road in Klerksdorp in North West during the early hours of Sunday morning‚ paramedics said.

“Shortly after 2am‚ paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene where they found two occupants that were ejected from one of the vehicles. A man and a woman‚ believed to be in their twenties‚ were found with fatal injuries. Sadly‚ there was nothing that could be done for them and they were declared dead on the scene‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

“Three other occupants were found with various injuries. One of the occupants was in a serious condition. Paramedics treated them on scene and later transported them to Tshepong Provincial Hospital for further care.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene and will conduct an investigation‚” Vermaak added.