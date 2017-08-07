South Africa

Assault charges for KFC attackers

Minister says suspects made it their mission to torment SA

07 August 2017 - 06:00 By Ernest Mabuza
One of the six men is seen assaulting a man outside a KFC in Montana, north of Pretoria.
Image: Facebook

The four men arrested for assaulting a couple at the KFC outlet in Pretoria on Wednesday night will face charges of assault and pointing a firearm.

Police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubele said the police were looking for two other men believed to be involved in the assault.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said yesterday the alleged attackers were repeat offenders who targeted black people in the area.

"The barbaric act was committed by six white males," Mbalula said.

The men allegedly attacked Jacob Sono and his wife Dudu Sono after Jacob Sono asked them to move forward in the queue.

Mpho Sono filmed the incident, which was shared widely on social media.

"The suspects are repeat offenders, who have made it their mission to torment the country," Mbalula said.

Makhubele said three of the four suspects were denied bail on Friday because they had given false addresses to the police.

"They have previous convictions of assault against them. Some of the cases are pending," Makhubele said.

