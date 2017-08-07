Assault charges for KFC attackers

The four men arrested for assaulting a couple at the KFC outlet in Pretoria on Wednesday night will face charges of assault and pointing a firearm.

Police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubele said the police were looking for two other men believed to be involved in the assault.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said yesterday the alleged attackers were repeat offenders who targeted black people in the area.

"The barbaric act was committed by six white males," Mbalula said.