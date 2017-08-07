Coffin accused 'tried to hide evidence'

A policeman has accused two Mpumalanga men of attempting to conceal evidence after they allegedly tried to burn a man alive in a coffin.

On Friday detective Dimakatso Bahula dropped a bombshell in court when she revealed that the accused — Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson — allegedly tried to hide evidence from her.

Bahula‚ who continues to testify on Monday‚ is presenting evidence in the racially charged case in a special High Court sitting in Middelburg.

Oosthuizen and Jackson are accused of allegedly attacking and forcing Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin before threatening to set it alight.

Bahula told the court on Friday that Oosthuizen had failed to produce the cellphone that he had used to capture himself and Jackson forcing Mlotshwa into the coffin.