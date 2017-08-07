Coligny teenager murder case postponed for further investigation
The National Prosecuting Authority has sent back the docket of two men accused of killing a teenager in Coligny in North West to the investigating team after realising that there was some information that needed to be verified.
On Monday magistrate Wikus van Loggerenberg postponed the case after he was told by the state prosecutor that the matter has been referred back to the investigating team for final investigation.
Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were accused of killing Matlhomola Mosweu three months ago.
The two allegedly accused him of stealing sunflowers.
Regional NPA spokesman Frank Lesenyego said their focus was to make sure that they expedite the case so that it can be ready for trial.
In June the case was postponed for the director of public prosecutions to decide on whether the trial will be heard at the high court or not.
Lesenyego said NPA has assigned two senior prosecutors who were well experienced to work together in this case.
“So far they have already sent back the docket to the police so that they can finalise the investigation‚” he said.
He said the decision to send the docket back was after the prosecutors realised that there were some issues that needed to be ironed out and important as part of the investigation.
“The docket was sent to the DPP to make the decision but there were other issues that the prosecutors encountered while working on it‚ so it had to be sent back‚” he said.
The NPA has been working on the docket since June 26. Lesenyego said with regard to where the trial will take place‚ the decision remained pending until the docket was brought back to the director of public prosecutions. He however could not reveal how many witnesses will be called.
The case was postponed to October 6 for further investigation. Doorewaard and Schutte’s R5‚000 bail was extended with same bail conditions.
- SowetanLIVE
