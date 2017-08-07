South Africa

Fifth suspect arrested in KFC racial assault

07 August 2017 - 13:10 By Bongani Nkosi
One of the six men is seen assaulting a man outside a KFC in Montana, north of Pretoria.
Image: Facebook

A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the KFC racist assault case.

Captain Kay Makhubele told Sowetan the man has been handed over to the Sinoville police station in Pretoria by his lawyer.

“What's important is that we've arrested the fifth man. He was taken in by his lawyer‚” said Makhubele. “We have now one suspect outstanding.”

The arrested suspect and the one still outstanding fled after the arrest of their fellow suspects last week.

The four appeared in court on Friday‚ and one was granted bail. The three were due to return to court next Friday for a formal bail application.

They have been named as M Harding‚ 22‚ O Miller‚ 20‚ RJ Mel‚ 39‚ and DJ van Rooyen‚ 21. Only Harding has been released on bail.

A video of the six white men allegedly assaulting a black couple at a KFC outlet at the Kolonnade Shopping Centre has shocked the country.

Jacob Sono was attacked after he apparently asked the men to move forward at the drive-thru queue. His wife‚ Dudu‚ was also assaulted when she recorded the assault.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula tweeted that the men were linked to a number of assaults in the Pretoria North area. They went around assaulting black people‚ Mbalula said.

-SowetanLIVE

