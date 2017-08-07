The actions of the six men who allegedly attacked a black couple at the KFC outlet in Pretoria on Wednesday night complicated the fight to stop racism‚ the Solidarity Movement said on Monday.

The movement’s chairman‚ Flip Buys‚ also condemned the actions of the men‚ four of whom had been arrested.

Buys said people like those who assaulted others deserved to be subjected to the full force of the law.

“Afrikaners cannot rage against (Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius) Malema’s racist threats on the one hand‚ but at the same time tolerate this kind of behaviour. Racism must be fought in all its forms‚” Buys said.