KZN's violent Glebelands Hostel rocked by another gun attack

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a 39-year-old was shot at the violence-ridden Glebelands Hostel on Sunday night.

The man was rushed to hospital following the 7pm attack.

Full details of the incident have not yet been provided.

"We are still appealing to the residences to resolve their differences in a peaceful manner and not attack each other. Police officers are deployed in the hostel and they can also assist in intervening in solving differences‚" SAPS said in a statement.