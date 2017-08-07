LISTEN: New podcast takes you inside the #GuptaEmails story

Not even three months ago the Sunday Times headline "Exposed: explosive Gupta emails at the heart of state capture" alerted South Africans to the existence of a large volume of leaked emails that proved how the notorious Gupta family tried to influence government officials and decisions in their favour.

This week, on Tuesday, President Jacob Zuma faces his seventh vote of no confidence as the country waits to hear whether Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete will allow the fiercely debated secret ballot. Indeed, a national march is taking place to demand it.

On several occasions, Zuma has asked his critics to prove he has done something wrong. In December, while addressing an ANC Youth League rally, he asked: "Tell me what is it that I have done wrong?"

Now, it seems, there is no shortage of documentation that not only directly implicates the president but also uncovers a vast web of influence and state capture spanning numerous political and business personalities in what many are starting to consider a matter of fact rather than an overblown, exaggerated problem.