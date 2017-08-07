An eye-witness claims that Deputy Higher Education and Training minister Mduduzi Manana also trampled and kicked the woman who he allegedly slapped in a late night club fracas.

Manana appears to admit‚ in a telephone recording that has gone viral‚ to slapping a woman at Cubana in Fourways‚ in the north of Johannesburg‚ in the early hours of Sunday morning.

SABC journalist Lumko Jimlongo‚ however‚ said in a televised interview on Monday morning that the altercation involved more than a slap.

Jimlongo‚ who arrived at the club with friends between 2:30am and 3am‚ heard a fracas at a nearby table where the deputy minister was sitting.

Manana‚ he said‚ had struck a woman in a “fit of rage” as she was walking towards the exit. “She fell on the floor and I can honestly not say she fell because of the blow or she slipped‚” he told SABC news.

