With failing eyesight and deteriorating health‚ racist realtor Penny Sparrow will likely die in hiding.

“She is in the twilight of her life and she can’t come home because we think someone will take her out. I can’t afford to put her in a home. What am I going to do when she goes blind?” her daughter Charmaine Cowey said in an exclusive interview.

Cowey‚ who has become her mother’s de facto legal representative in her courtroom woes‚ said Sparrow was exiled and “on the run” in Johannesburg.

“Every day she puts on her disguise. She is religious about it. She wears a wig and very baggy clothes so she can walk around in public. In Johannesburg she doesn’t get recognised. To be honest she rarely leaves home. When she is here‚ she sticks out‚” Cowey said.

It was in the coastal hamlet of Scottburgh in the wake of New Year’s Eve revelry in 2016 that Sparrow became the face of racial tensions in South Africa. In a virulent Facebook post‚ she likened black beach goers to monkeys.