Poo thrower and Cape Town mayor accused of dirty politics
Dirty politics is rearing its head in Cape Town in the aftermath of a fire that ravaged an informal settlement in March.
Rival factions of the ANC-aligned South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) are accused of being behind the conflict in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay.
But government insiders‚ community leaders and experts say Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has picked a side‚ as she tries desperately to get the informal settlement under control and bring development to the area.
De Lille has been criticised for fuelling violence and causing a rift between her and city officials.
Those in the “old” Sanco who oppose De Lille’s “superblocking” plan to formalise Imizamo Yethu and install infrastructure say they have been beaten up‚ petrol bombed and even arrested for arson after a meeting at Hout Bay police station‚ where the city said a truce had been called.
Old Sanco members say they are being forced to accept the city’s terms and accuse former poo protester Loyiso Nkohla‚ now a council community liaison officer‚ of being behind a campaign of intimidation.
The leader of the “old” Sanco‚ Clifford Nogwavu‚ was attacked in his house on July 22 by men wielding pangas and petrol bombs.
Nkohla was first to know about the incident and sent in a mediator.
De Lille’s spokesperson‚ Zara Nicholson‚ said Nkohla assisted the council with “community engagement‚ ensuring that the community is kept informed of super-blocking plans”.
Asked how Nkohla knew about the attack on Nogwavu‚ she said police and the ward councillor also knew about it.
“It’s not just Loyiso who knew about it. He called people who work in the community to go and see what was happening‚ to try and resolve whatever situation was going to occur‚ because he was informed by police. Bheki Hadebe‚ the councillor in the area‚ was also informed.”
In three days of protests before the attack on Nogwavu’s home‚ the houses of three “new” Sanco community leaders were burnt down. One of them‚ Kenny Tokwe‚ accused Nogwavu of renting out shacks to foreigners in Imizamo Yethu.
But Nogwavu said his only crime was that he opposed superblocking. He claimed community leaders who worked with the city stood to gain by manipulating the placement of housing beneficiaries.
Laurence Piper‚ who heads the political studies department at the University of Western Cape and has done extensive research on Imizamo Yethu’s politics‚ said both factions had always had the ability to mobilise people but the current violence was the worst he had seen.
“Both sides accuse the other sides of various forms of nepotism and corruption. Houses allegedly went to people in their networks as money changed hands‚” he said.
Piper pointed out that none of the main community leaders lived in the informal settlement‚ home to most Imizamo Yethu residents.
“If you are going to go in there and do superblocking you need to make sure that you have the key stakeholders and their representatives on board for the duration of the project and you need to create incentives for both sets of leaders to back it‚” he said.
“The moment you take sides‚ or are seen to take sides‚ you run the risk of then getting what’s happened in the last couple of weeks. It’s perceived that the city has taken sides with one faction to the potential cost of a group of people who were most affected by the fire.”
Sources said De Lille had sidelined many “capable councillors and officials” in dealing with Imizamo Yethu‚ causing a rift between her and senior officials.
“Loyiso‚ for all intents and purposes‚ is basically running the project as a community liaison officer‚ and feeding back to the mayor. Very capable councillors and officials are being thrown into the deep end. It’s been eye-opening‚” said one source.
Added Piper: “It’s a local power struggle between leaders and their networks. This is an opportunity for one group to defeat the other or become obviously dominant.”
Nkohla referred questions to Nicholson.
Last month Police Minister Fikile Mbalula met with community leaders after violent protests resulted in the death of a 19-year-old.
