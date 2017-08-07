Dirty politics is rearing its head in Cape Town in the aftermath of a fire that ravaged an informal settlement in March.

Rival factions of the ANC-aligned South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) are accused of being behind the conflict in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay.

But government insiders‚ community leaders and experts say Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has picked a side‚ as she tries desperately to get the informal settlement under control and bring development to the area.

De Lille has been criticised for fuelling violence and causing a rift between her and city officials.

Those in the “old” Sanco who oppose De Lille’s “superblocking” plan to formalise Imizamo Yethu and install infrastructure say they have been beaten up‚ petrol bombed and even arrested for arson after a meeting at Hout Bay police station‚ where the city said a truce had been called.

Old Sanco members say they are being forced to accept the city’s terms and accuse former poo protester Loyiso Nkohla‚ now a council community liaison officer‚ of being behind a campaign of intimidation.