Not being happy with your study choice and failing schools standards are some of the reasons why South African students have admitted in a new study that they felt unprepared for tertiary education.

This revelation is contained in the latest PPS Student Confidence Index survey conducted among nearly 2‚500 fourth year and above students‚ pursuing qualifications in engineering‚ medicine‚ law or accounting.

According to the survey‚ less than half of those surveyed felt prepared for the transition from school to high education institutions.

It represents an 8% decline from 2016‚ and marks the first time in three years - since the survey was started - that the percentage has dropped below 50%.

Motshabi Nomvethe‚ PPS spokesman believes that the implications “of this lack of preparedness is no doubt contributing to the fact that 47.9% of university students do not complete their degrees as determined in the latest (2015) report by the Department of Higher Education”.

She said there needs to be more engagement by the corporate sector and professional bodies with government on school curriculums to ensure the divide between secondary and tertiary education levels is reduced.

Professor Labby Ramrathan‚ based at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Education‚ said the school to university transition “is a complex phenomenon that has many facets”. “The emotional facet of being prepared or not for this transition cannot be used as any substantive argument for the high rate of dropout from universities.”