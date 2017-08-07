South Africa

Surprises from DNA: Families' ancient roots revealed by their genes

07 August 2017 - 06:45 By Nico Gous
DNA ancestry testing being done at the Origins Centre of the University of Witwatersrand.
DNA ancestry testing being done at the Origins Centre of the University of Witwatersrand.
Image: Nico Gous

All humans are 99.9% alike, according to Wits University education specialist Ian McKay.

"The 'differences' between races do not really exist; they are just things in our head," he said.

McKay was speaking at the Wits Origins Centre during a DNA ancestry-testing workshop on Saturday.

The testing determines where ancestors lived but gives no data on genealogy and family trees.

Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu, Leon Schuster, comedian Marc Lottering and radio presenter Jeremy Mansfield are some of the famous South Africans who have tested and have made their results public.

Rajeshree Mahabeer, a National Health Laboratory Service medical scientist, said most people who took the test were complementing their genealogy research, or curious to know about their roots.

 

Mateenah Hunter takes part in the DNA ancestry testing at the Origins Centre of the University of Witwatersrand
Mateenah Hunter takes part in the DNA ancestry testing at the Origins Centre of the University of Witwatersrand

"They feel this might give them that little bit of information, that little bit of connection to where their ancestors may have come from. It links them to something."

The laboratory does two types of DNA ancestry testing - mitochondrial and Y chromosome.

Only women pass down mitochondrial DNA to the next generation whereas the Y chromosome test determines maternal or paternal haplogroup, a combination of numbers and letters that indicate DNA mutation.

The number combination is used to determine where ancestors originated.

Haplogroups have been mapped across the world.

McKay said: "We have the most variation [of haplogroups] here in Africa, which is good evidence that humans originate in Africa."

Three people who volunteered for testing told The Times why.

Tess Young said her ancestors came to South Africa from southern China in the 1930s.

"I am convinced I have Italian blood in me because I like pasta so much."

Mateenah Hunter said when she heard tests were being done at Wits she thought it might help her make sense of her mixed family background.

"I like the idea of having a rough idea of my ancestry."

Kath Robins said a friend had her DNA sent overseas for testing and "it came back [saying] she was Khoisan".

READ MORE

DNA research finds descendants of Canaanites in Lebanon

Genetic researchers have found that modern Lebanese people inherited approximately 90% of their genes from the Canaanites.
News
6 days ago

Archaeologists go high-tech in 2,500-year-old Greek cold case

More than 2,500 years ago, an Athenian nobleman named Cylon - the first recorded Olympic champion - tried to take over the city of Athens and install ...
News
22 days ago

Frog species boomed when the dinosaurs croaked

Most frog species are much younger than scientists previously thought, according to a new study.
News
1 month ago

DNA diet: your genes hold the secret to weight-loss success

Shanthini Naidoo undergoes gene testing to find out which foods and medicines she should steer clear of
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Surprises from DNA: Families' ancient roots revealed by their genes South Africa
  2. Artefacts that just ain't relics: 3D printing all the rage in China Sci-Tech
  3. Family ties cost worker his job South Africa
  4. Becoming a woman: The secret right of passage South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

Deputy minister Mdu Manana admits to slapping woman in club
Boxing gogos give the age barrier a knockout
X