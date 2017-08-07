Uber SA accused of not caring for safety of its drivers

Uber South Africa is being accused of not valuing the safety of its drivers.

The claim comes after an Uber driver allegedly had acid poured on his face and hands by a male passenger on Sunday morning. The attack occurred in Northcliff‚ Johannesburg‚ and the 51-year-old driver sustained critical burn wounds.

“We have been pleading with Uber to revisit the cash trip system or to improve its rider verification process but the company continues to ignore our requests.

“Drivers are being hijacked and assaulted while Uber behaves as if a life of a driver is not important or it can be replaced‚” said Uber Drivers Movement spokesman Zweli Ngwenya.

Ngwenya said this on Monday after the movement visited the affected driver in hospital.

Uber South Africa is aware of the Northcliff attack.

It said the attack is “deeply upsetting” and it is investigating the matter.