Cape Town furniture warehouse in flames

A furniture warehouse in Cape Town went up in smoke on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to Tafelberg Furnishers in Epping Industria shortly after 9am.

Cape Town fire and rescue spokesman Theo Layne said six fire engines‚ two water tankers and a rescue vehicle were on the scene.

Various roads around the scene of the fire‚ in Dacres Avenue‚ were closed. A giant plume of black smoke was visible for kilometres.

