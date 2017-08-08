City of Johannesburg MMC of Finance Rabelani Dagada says the council will use open days as one of way to address billing problems and improve the indigent list.

On Saturday‚ Dagada will be at Marks Park Sports Club in Emmarentia to allow ratepayers to bring their billing issues to city officials. Revenue frontline staff will interact with ratepayers and provide advice on the spot.

These open days will be replicated in all regions of the metro in upcoming months‚ as the city tries to reduce the backlog of incorrect accounts in its billing system. “Billing Open Days are designed to rectify anomalies in municipal accounts and help the City improve its customer database.