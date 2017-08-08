Coffin accused 'intended to kill‚' says prosecution

Oosthuizen who took the stand and gave his testimony earlier in the day said he and his co-accused placed Mlotshwa in the coffin because they wanted to “scare and deter him from stealing again”.

Oosthuizen has confirmed to the court that he was the one who was heard asking Mlotshwa if he wanted to die fast or slow.

He told the court that he was angry and scared after he and Jackson caught Mlotshwa with stolen cable and he further threatened them with murder hence they placed him in the coffin.

“He threatened to kill our wives and children [if we take him to the police]. He said he would burn our mealie crops every year. I was angry and scared.

“I asked accused two (Jackson) if he still had the coffin. I thought it would be better to threaten him as well. I was trying to stop him from threatening to kill our families ... and deter him from stealing again‚” Oosthuizen said.

But Molokoane said there was intention to kill Mlotshwa.

“You and accused number two wanted to kill him. You wanted to burn him‚” Molokoane said.

In the longer footage which Oosthuizen said he captured on his cellphone‚ Mlotshwa is seen inside a coffin‚ begging the men to spare his life.

Oosthuizen said he did not see anything wrong with what had transpired.

Oosthuizen and Jackson are facing charges of attempted murder‚ two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm‚ kidnapping‚ intimidation‚ unlawful possession of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice. The cellphone footage went viral on social media‚ causing widespread outrage.

Oosthuizen and Jackson are also accused of concealing evidence by allegedly burning the coffin either in October or November.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The trial will resume on Thursday.

-SowetanLIVE

