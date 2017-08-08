South Africa

Coffin assault accused tells his side of the story

08 August 2017 - 12:45 By Sibongile Mashaba
Willem Oosthuizen‚ who is accused of forcing a man into a coffin‚ has told court that video footage of the incident was taken to show that he and his accomplice did not assault the victim‚ Victor Mlotshwa.

Oosthuizen‚ 28‚ this morning took the stand in the High Court sitting in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court.

He said he and his co-accused‚ Theo Martins Jackson‚ both took videos with their cellphones.

This was shortly after he and Jackson met in a secluded place. Jackson brought the coffin‚ which was loaded on the back of his bakkie.

"I told Victor to help offload the coffin. He helped offload it‚" Oosthuizen said.

He said at that moment‚ Jackson started taking a video using his phone.

"He then told me that his battery was low. I then took out my cellphone and started taking a video. We instructed him to get into the coffin. He resisted but he went into the coffin‚" he said in his testimony.

The duo are facing charges of attempted murder‚ two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm‚ kidnapping‚ intimidation‚ unlawful possession of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice.

The cellphone footage went viral on social media‚ causing widespread outrage.

The two videos have been admitted as evidence by the court.

The duo are also accused of concealing evidence by allegedly burning the coffin either in October or November.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges but have admitted to placing Mlotshwa in the coffin because they wanted to "scare him".

Oosthuizen said Mlotshwa told the court that Mlotshwa was found in possession of stolen copper cables and attempted to flee when he was caught.

Oosthuizen said Mlotshwa was apprehended and had begged them not to take him to the police but to rather "give him a hiding"‚ but they refused.

"He threatened to kill our wives and children [if we take him to the police]. He said he would burn our mealie crops every year. I was angry and scared.

"I asked accused two (Jackson) if he still had the coffin. I thought it would be better to threaten him as well. I was trying to stop him from threatening to kill our families ... and deter him from stealing again‚" Ooshuizen said.

The trial continues.

