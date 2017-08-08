Willem Oosthuizen‚ who is accused of forcing a man into a coffin‚ has told court that video footage of the incident was taken to show that he and his accomplice did not assault the victim‚ Victor Mlotshwa.

Oosthuizen‚ 28‚ this morning took the stand in the High Court sitting in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court.

He said he and his co-accused‚ Theo Martins Jackson‚ both took videos with their cellphones.

This was shortly after he and Jackson met in a secluded place. Jackson brought the coffin‚ which was loaded on the back of his bakkie.

"I told Victor to help offload the coffin. He helped offload it‚" Oosthuizen said.