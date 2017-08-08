Following the devastating fire which left 4‚000 Masiphumelele residents homeless in 2015‚ the City of Cape Town promised to build a fire station in the area. It was expected to be completed by the end of this year.

At the time the promise was made‚ community leaders welcomed the idea. Now they say they were unaware that the fire station would be built on land earmarked for gap housing‚ which usually caters for those earning more than R3‚500 and less than R15‚000 per month.

The nearest fire station is in Fish Hoek‚ some 5.7km away. According to ward councillor Felicity Purchase the new fire station will improve the response time to fires by at least five minutes.

In response to the claim that the land had been earmarked for gap housing‚ the City said‚ “if [the fire station] goes ahead‚ it would not take up the whole site.”

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security and Social Services‚ JP Smith‚ said the fire station would take up about 16‚300 square metres of the erf. The land itself is more than five hectares. This means the fire station would be occupy a third of the land.