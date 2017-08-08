The prosecution in the coffin assault case has told the court that if the victim‚ Victor Mlotshwa‚ had been killed on the day he was forced into a coffin‚ no one else but the accused would know what happened to him.

Robert Molokoane said during the cross examination of one of the accused‚ Willem Oosthuizen‚ that Mlotshwa could have suffocated in the coffin.

Oosthuizen earlier testified in the attempted murder trial in the high court sitting in the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court and reiterated his statement‚ admitting that he and his co-accused‚ Theo Martins Jackson‚ placed Mlotshwa in the coffin.

Oosthuizen and Jackson are facing seven charges relating to the incident which was captured on video.