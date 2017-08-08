South Africa

Had coffin assault victim died‚ no one but the accused would have known what happened‚ says prosecution

08 August 2017 - 14:44 By Sibongile Mashaba
Victor Mlotshwa is forced into a coffin by Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen. File photo.
Victor Mlotshwa is forced into a coffin by Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The prosecution in the coffin assault case has told the court that if the victim‚ Victor Mlotshwa‚ had been killed on the day he was forced into a coffin‚ no one else but the accused would know what happened to him.

Robert Molokoane said during the cross examination of one of the accused‚ Willem Oosthuizen‚ that Mlotshwa could have suffocated in the coffin.

Oosthuizen earlier testified in the attempted murder trial in the high court sitting in the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court and reiterated his statement‚ admitting that he and his co-accused‚ Theo Martins Jackson‚ placed Mlotshwa in the coffin.

Oosthuizen and Jackson are facing seven charges relating to the incident which was captured on video.

Coffin assault accused tells his side of the story

Willem Oosthuizen‚ who is accused of forcing a man into a coffin‚ has told court that video footage of the incident was taken to show that he and his ...
News
3 hours ago

“If you had closed that lid‚ he would have suffocated... If Mr Mlotshwa was killed‚ no one would have known except you and accused number two (Jackson)‚” Molokoane said.

Oosthuizen said he would not have “closed the coffin completely” because they only wanted to scare Mlotshwa‚ whom they accused of stealing copper cables.

He earlier told the court that the coffin was brought to “scare” Mlotshwa because he had threatened to burn their crops‚ kill their wives and children if they took him to the police over the theft.

Oosthuizen said the coffin had been used before to scare off thieves from farms.

Molokoane referred back to one of the two videos before court. Both the accused recorded videos of the incident on their cellphones.

“In the video‚ I saw your booted feet kicking his arm. Mr Mlotshwa’s arm was outside the coffin because he was resisting‚” Molokoane said.

Defence accuses police and witnesses of colluding on date of coffin assault

The defence in the #coffinassault trial on Monday accused the police and witnesses of colluding on the date on which the incident occurred‚ implying ...
News
21 hours ago

But Oosthuizen said he was not kicking Mlotshwa but pushing his arm into the coffin.

He said he did not know that he had broken the law by taking Mlotshwa to a secluded place where he was later placed in the coffin which was brought to the scene by Jackson. He also said he did not know that he broke the law by restricting Mlotshwa’s movement after apprehending him.

“It was not a citizen’s arrest‚” Molokoane said.

Oosthuizen and Jackson are facing charges of attempted murder‚ two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm‚ kidnapping‚ intimidation‚ unlawful possession of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice.

The cellphone footage went viral on social media‚ causing widespread outrage.

Oosthuizen and Jackson are also accused of concealing evidence by allegedly burning the coffin either in October or November.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The trial continues.

- SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

'My son couldn't speak after coffin assault'

Victor Mlotshwa was afraid of going to the police after he was allegedly assaulted and placed inside a coffin‚ his mother testified in court on ...
News
1 day ago

Coffin accused 'tried to hide evidence'

A policeman has accused two Mpumalanga men of attempting to conceal evidence after they allegedly tried to burn a man alive in a coffin.
News
1 day ago

‘Coffin assault’ victim refuses to have his body inspected

The victim of what has come to be known as the “coffin assault” on Friday refused to have his body inspected for scars he sustained during the attack.
News
4 days ago

Coffin assault victim begged to be assaulted rather than jailed‚ court hears

The two men who forced Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin allege that he begged to be assaulted rather than be taken to the police‚ the High Court sitting ...
News
4 days ago

'Farmers victimise us'

Victim tells court he suspected his attackers 'work with the police'
News
4 days ago

Where I'm from‚ black people are victimised by white farmers‚ says coffin assault victim

The man who was allegedly attacked by two farm workers‚ placed in a coffin and threatened that he would be doused with petrol‚ on Thursday painted a ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Accused sees nothing wrong in video showing man being forced into coffin South Africa
  2. UCT hackathon foursome win all-expenses paid trip to Silicon Valley South Africa
  3. Twitter is torn between 'against all odds Zuma' and 'Zuma the sinking Titanic' South Africa
  4. LISTEN: New podcast takes you inside the #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

No-confidence vote: all the numbers you need to know
Mmusi Maimane calls on ANC MPs to vote according to their conscience
X