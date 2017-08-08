South Africa

Removing unqualified teachers would create a 'crisis' in SA

08 August 2017 - 09:05 By Timeslive
Removing unqualified teachers from the education system would create a crisis, the Department of Basic Education spokesperson has said.
More than 5‚000 underqualified or unqualified teachers are teaching mathematics‚ sciences‚ technology and African languages.

They cannot be eliminated from South Africa’s basic education system because there is a tremendous shortage of teachers‚ Business Day reported on Tuesday.

Removing unqualified teachers from the system would create a crisis‚ said Department of Basic Education spokesman Elijah Mhlanga.

Unqualified teachers’ highest qualification is matric while underqualified teachers had post-matric qualifications but less than three years of on-the-job training.

"They are teaching in critical [areas] ... where there is a shortage [of teachers]‚" said Mhlanga.

 

