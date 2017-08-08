Removing unqualified teachers would create a 'crisis' in SA
08 August 2017 - 09:05
More than 5‚000 underqualified or unqualified teachers are teaching mathematics‚ sciences‚ technology and African languages.
They cannot be eliminated from South Africa’s basic education system because there is a tremendous shortage of teachers‚ Business Day reported on Tuesday.
Removing unqualified teachers from the system would create a crisis‚ said Department of Basic Education spokesman Elijah Mhlanga.
Unqualified teachers’ highest qualification is matric while underqualified teachers had post-matric qualifications but less than three years of on-the-job training.
"They are teaching in critical [areas] ... where there is a shortage [of teachers]‚" said Mhlanga.
