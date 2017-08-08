South Africa

State and defence close cases in Vicky Momberg's crimen injuria case

08 August 2017 - 13:51 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Estate agent, Vicky Momberg, leaves the Randburg Magistrates Court. She was served with a summons on crimen injuria charges for shouting insults at police. File photo
Image: Alon Skuy

The state and defence have closed their cases in the case against Estate agent Vicky Momberg‚ the woman who called a police officer a k*****.

She is alleged to have called a police officer the k-word in a widely publicised incident last year. Her utterances were caught on camera.

On Tuesday her lawyer Joe Davidovitz asked to hand in an affidavit on a smash and grab incident which Momberg said had caused her to overreact.

"The defence does not wish to call further witnesses. I would like to hand in an affidavit to prove Miss Momberg had reported the matter to the police."

Prosecutor Yusuf Baba objected to the defence handing the affidavit in‚ arguing that it will not take Momberg's case any further.

Magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan said there was no need for Momberg to hand the affidavit in as she had already testified regarding the incident.

"She's given evidence under oath. There is no need for the affidavit to be handed in. I will take note of that‚" she said.

Momberg's case was postponed to September 13 for closing arguments.

Momberg was in June ordered to pay R100‚000 in damages by the Equality Court for calling Constable David Mkhondo a k*****.

The court had found that her utterances constituted hate speech.

 

