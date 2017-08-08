Twitter is torn between 'against all odds Zuma' and 'Zuma the sinking Titanic'
The South African Twitter community is more confused than amused with the possible outcome of the vote of no confidence motion taking expected to take place in parliament on Tuesday afternoon.
Some users humorously said that the president was probably plucking out rose petals and singing‚ “they love me‚ they love me not” trying to figure out if parliament was still fond of him.
MPs are expected to vote for the removal of the embattled president‚ Jacob Zuma.
Though some say he is like the Titanic that was considered unsinkable‚ some users believe that Zuma might face the same fate as the iconic boat that sank after striking an iceberg.
More “#zumavote Today is The 8th day of The 8th month & is The 8th Time the president faces the vote of no confidence in his 8th year of office” @Ntobekocow tweeted.
People are not sure if the conscience of the MPs which the results rely on will report for duty as they don’t seem to trust that Zuma can be removed.
More “#ZumaVote MPs are gna vote for their party's best interest and not for the ppl tht voted 4 them to lead. This really hurts me to the core...” tweeted Masefako Machete @Masefako2_0
@Kutlwano_11 under #ZumaVote‚ tweeted: By this time tomorrow‚ Zuma will still be president. Makes no use to vote @TD_Maepa labelled the president: Jacob "Against All Odds" Zuma... Sihole Msholozi... #ZumaVote”
Zuma survives another motion of #NoConfidence if and only if ANC MPs choose corruption over prosperous country. #ZumaVote#SecretBallot pic.twitter.com/TuAxOfIPQ2— ♛The Trillest King♛ (@TumediTreezy) August 8, 2017
#zumavote— ᴼᴹᴳ ᶥᵗ Mtakansempu (@Ntobekocow) August 8, 2017
Today is The 8th day of The 8th month & is The 8th Time the president faces the vote of no confidence in his 8th year of office pic.twitter.com/DrvvEnjNd5
Me, waiting for 2pm #ZumaVote, in the meantime twitter keeping entertained. pic.twitter.com/dJdgTD5QHf— Ruth Mohapi (@tlotlina) August 8, 2017
President Zuma has just responded! #ZumaVote #NoConfidenceVote #HellNaw #SecretBalllot #ZumaVote pic.twitter.com/rkklUPcnM8— Dsalt Clothing (@Bongani_Duncan) August 8, 2017
Whether you are pro or anti-Zuma fact is, under his leadership corruption, lawlessness & unemployment escalated.#ZumaVote #SecretBallot pic.twitter.com/u3wg5CoP4n— Katlego Hendricks™ (@TheFirstbourne) August 8, 2017
Ndyayoyika into ezokwenzeka ukhe yaWina leChap!#ZumaVote pic.twitter.com/1MndLru5Mq— B-Rets the 🐐 (@RustyMuzziqSA) August 8, 2017
#ZumaVote MPs are gna vote for their party's best interest and not for the ppl tht voted 4 them to lead. This really hurts me to the core... pic.twitter.com/HgA5vpqZ7z— Masefako Machete (@Masefako2_0) August 8, 2017
Satafrika just know that these are the options on the ballot😄😢😔 #NoConfidence #MotionOfNoConfidence #ZumaVote pic.twitter.com/xKgzeKpulC— Yashani D😄 (@Ashley_Dorothy) August 8, 2017
Conscience reporting for duty #DialAnMP #ZumaVote #SecretBallotVote #countryDuty #NOConfidence @tumisole #ZumaVote #KeNakoSA pic.twitter.com/PbnQbCWtcV— MakhemaO (@khemipress) August 8, 2017
Looks like i won't make it to work #ProtestAction #NoConfidenceVote pic.twitter.com/25At9kM8Q1— Theri the Champ✌️ (@Terrific_MMT) August 8, 2017
Waste of time is this #ZumaVote pic.twitter.com/44i1y3MeZw— Mathongo Makhiwane (@MatyMak) August 8, 2017
Time is ticking #ZumaVote #StateCapture #voteofnoconfidence pic.twitter.com/5UdnuTod09— Miss B (@Beevatar) August 8, 2017
#ZumaVote when you're ANC MP & not sure whether to remove zuma or not😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/y5i37GuhWg— IG: @Mahafha Noel (@MahafhaNoel4) August 8, 2017
Photo of the #Titanic 's giant propellers shortly before it was launched. Like #Zuma, she was considered unsinkable... #ZumaVote pic.twitter.com/orAaAEQSyr— WizardKitty (@WizardKittySA) August 8, 2017
My President today, My President tomorrow ✊🏾 #ZumaVote pic.twitter.com/y2IlRrMNZa— Papzo (@Papi_Mabs) August 8, 2017
Since the vote is secret, what if the opposition party vote against the motion then turn & blame ANC!? #ZumaVote pic.twitter.com/c8mFqvrdUu— Carlo Tito (@CarloTito_) August 8, 2017
