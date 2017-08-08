South Africa

Twitter is torn between 'against all odds Zuma' and 'Zuma the sinking Titanic'

08 August 2017 - 14:33 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
President Jacob Zuma.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

The South African Twitter community is more confused than amused with the possible outcome of the vote of no confidence motion taking expected to take place in parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Some users humorously said that the president was probably plucking out rose petals and singing‚ “they love me‚ they love me not” trying to figure out if parliament was still fond of him.

MPs are expected to vote for the removal of the embattled president‚ Jacob Zuma.

Though some say he is like the Titanic that was considered unsinkable‚ some users believe that Zuma might face the same fate as the iconic boat that sank after striking an iceberg.

More “#zumavote Today is The 8th day of The 8th month & is The 8th Time the president faces the vote of no confidence in his 8th year of office” @Ntobekocow tweeted.

People are not sure if the conscience of the MPs which the results rely on will report for duty as they don’t seem to trust that Zuma can be removed.

More “#ZumaVote MPs are gna vote for their party's best interest and not for the ppl tht voted 4 them to lead. This really hurts me to the core...” tweeted Masefako Machete‏ @Masefako2_0

‏ @Kutlwano_11 under #ZumaVote‚ tweeted: By this time tomorrow‚ Zuma will still be president. Makes no use to vote @TD_Maepa labelled the president: Jacob "Against All Odds" Zuma... Sihole Msholozi... #ZumaVote”

