'We hear there will be big trouble' Pretoria gears up for protests if Zuma doesn't fall

Townships across Pretoria were tense this morning ahead of a vote on President Jacob Zuma's leadership in parliament.

Streets in the capital were barricaded with burning tyres.

The National Intervention and Public Order Policing Units were placed on standby as word spread that earlier protests - which were quickly ended by police - would erupt if Zuma was not voted out.

Members of parliament are due to debate a motion of no confidence at 2pm on Tuesday‚ after which they are expected to vote on whether or not Zuma should stay in power.

Although Mamelodi's streets were quickly cleared by police this morning‚ residents could be seen collecting rocks and stockpiling tyres.