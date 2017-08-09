Sandile Khoza‚ a bush dweller‚ said he had heard the pedestrian bridge on the N3 collapse in the early hours of Sunday morning‚ but did not think it was the structure falling down.

“I was sleeping and I was woken up by a loud bang. I did not go out to investigate what was going on because it was too late at night.”

Khoza said he only went out on Sunday morning to check where the sound had come from.

“I went to check this morning [Sunday] and found out that it was a bridge that had collapsed.”

He said he was not aware what had caused the structure to collapse.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minaar said the incident took place at 1.30am on the freeway between the Geldenhuys interchange and Van Buuren Road.

He said it was not yet known what had caused the bridge to collapse and that an investigation was under way to determine the cause.

According to the roads and transport department‚ the bridge was constructed in 1978 and has not been in use for a number of years.