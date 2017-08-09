South Africa

Cape Town cyclist dies under wheels of taxi

09 August 2017 - 09:29 By Timeslive
Crime scene police tape.
Crime scene police tape.
Image: Supplied

The incident happened as the 55-year-old man pedalled up the Glencairn Expressway towards Glencairn around 8.15am.

City of Cape Town spokesman Maxine Bezuidenhout said the man fell into the road. “A minibus taxi then allegedly drove over the cyclist.”

One lane of the road was closed after the incident.

READ MORE

N3 closed in Joburg as bridge collapses

The N3 freeway in Johannesburg is likely to be closed for at least all of Wednesday, seemingly after a truck crashed into a pedestrian bridge, ...
News
1 hour ago

What a difference a day makes when you don't pay a premium

Fifteen days. That's how long you have to pay an overdue insurance premium in order to avoid having a claim rejected.
Business
3 days ago

Three suspected robbers killed, two arrested in N2 shootout

All five would-be robbers intercepted by police in Durban on Friday afternoon have been accounted for - either because they were killed in an ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. N3 closed in Joburg as bridge collapses South Africa
  2. Cape Town cyclist dies under wheels of taxi South Africa
  3. Up to 100 feared dead, thousands injured in China quake World
  4. LISTEN: New podcast takes you inside the #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

Julius Malema's full speech to supporters after motion of no confidence vote
President Jacob Zuma's full speech after motion of no confidence fails to ...
X