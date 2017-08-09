Cape Town cyclist dies under wheels of taxi
09 August 2017 - 09:29
The incident happened as the 55-year-old man pedalled up the Glencairn Expressway towards Glencairn around 8.15am.
City of Cape Town spokesman Maxine Bezuidenhout said the man fell into the road. “A minibus taxi then allegedly drove over the cyclist.”
One lane of the road was closed after the incident.
