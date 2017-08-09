South Africa

Demolition teams on site of N3 bridge collapse

09 August 2017 - 10:30 By Matthew Savides
Demolition experts on site to dismantle the remainder of the bridge.
Image: Twitter/ City of Joburg

Teams of demolition experts have descended on the N3 freeway in Johannesburg to dismantle a bridge that collapsed after being hit by a truck.

The accident - which left 5 people injured - took place shortly after 1am on Wednesday morning at the Geldenhuys interchange.

The SA National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) confirmed the incident‚ and said that teams were on site - but that it could take as long as two days to have the road open. Currently the N3 is closed to all traffic in both directions.

"We have demolition experts on site to dismantle the remainder of the bridge‚" Sanral said on their official @SANRAL_za Twitter account.

"We have managed to get demolition experts on site to dismantle the remainder of the bridge. This may take about two days. The #N3BridgeCollapse has resulted in a full closure of the N3 north- and southbound between the M2 Geldenhuys and N3 Gillooly’s interchanges‚" the agency said.

