South Africa

Family of kidnapped Pretoria businessman says he has a heart condition and urgently needs an op

09 August 2017 - 15:04 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Omar Carrim left Home Hyper in Pretorius Street yesterday afternoon driving a Mercedes-Benz E300.
Omar Carrim left Home Hyper in Pretorius Street yesterday afternoon driving a Mercedes-Benz E300.
Image: Facebook/Ziyaad Suliman

The family of kidnapped Pretoria businessman Omar Carrim says he has a heart condition and is appealing to his kidnappers to take him to hospital for a heart operation.

“Our Tata has a serious heart condition and is in urgent need of open heart surgery‚ as all his arteries are blocked. He was scheduled for surgery on Friday morning‚ the day after his kidnapping.

The first short call to me and instructions from our Tata was ‘get my heart medicine’. I replied‚ ‘I am surprised you are alive without your medicine‚” said Carrim’s son Abdullah in a statement.

He said the call was “abruptly” disconnected when he asked how he could get the medicine to his father.

“I can further confirm that I have also received a second longer call from Tata yesterday (Tuesday) and his first words‚ in a distressed and severely weakened voice‚ were: ‘I am dying‚ I can't make it‚ pray for me.’

“I immediately replied‚ ‘I will’. I reminded our Tata to also pray to our Creator and I further reminded him that our Creator is sufficient for us…

“I further said to him to only ask our Creator to be pleased with us and he immediately replied and prayed: ‘our Creator is sufficient for us.’

“We appeal to the kidnappers‚ please send Tata to theatre. You have been with Tata these few days‚ and you saw the gentleness‚ kindness and love of Tata‚” Abdullah said.

“We know you also have kindness and love in your heart‚ please do the right thing and take Tata to theatre immediately.”

The frantic search for the 76-year-old prominent businessman started on Thursday evening when he failed to arrive at his Laudium home at his normal arrival time of 6:15pm. He vanished after leaving his Home Hyper store in Pretorius Street in Pretoria CBD that afternoon.

His burnt Mercedes Benz E300 was found on Friday along the R515‚ near Atteridgeville.

READ MORE

Family of kidnapped Pretoria businessman says he has a heart condition and urgently needs an op

The family of kidnapped Pretoria businessman Omar Carrim says he has a heart condition and is appealing to his kidnappers to take him to hospital for ...
News
2 hours ago

'Kidnapped' Pretoria businessman has contacted his son

The family of missing Pretoria businessman Omar Carrim have revealed that he has made contact with his son‚ telling him he was fine but desperately ...
News
1 day ago

Missing tycoon would not survive without his heart medication

Missing Pretoria businessman Omar Carrim would not survive more than a day without his heart medication‚ his son said on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Up to 100 feared dead, thousands injured in China quake World
  2. Women unite to #RunForLife in support of PinkDrive South Africa
  3. Visually impaired woman decries spoiled‚ bad mannered and abusive youth South Africa
  4. LISTEN: New podcast takes you inside the #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

Julius Malema's full speech to supporters after motion of no confidence vote
President Jacob Zuma's full speech after motion of no confidence fails to ...
X