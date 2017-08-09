The family of kidnapped Pretoria businessman Omar Carrim says he has a heart condition and is appealing to his kidnappers to take him to hospital for a heart operation.

“Our Tata has a serious heart condition and is in urgent need of open heart surgery‚ as all his arteries are blocked. He was scheduled for surgery on Friday morning‚ the day after his kidnapping.

The first short call to me and instructions from our Tata was ‘get my heart medicine’. I replied‚ ‘I am surprised you are alive without your medicine‚” said Carrim’s son Abdullah in a statement.

He said the call was “abruptly” disconnected when he asked how he could get the medicine to his father.

“I can further confirm that I have also received a second longer call from Tata yesterday (Tuesday) and his first words‚ in a distressed and severely weakened voice‚ were: ‘I am dying‚ I can't make it‚ pray for me.’

“I immediately replied‚ ‘I will’. I reminded our Tata to also pray to our Creator and I further reminded him that our Creator is sufficient for us…

“I further said to him to only ask our Creator to be pleased with us and he immediately replied and prayed: ‘our Creator is sufficient for us.’

“We appeal to the kidnappers‚ please send Tata to theatre. You have been with Tata these few days‚ and you saw the gentleness‚ kindness and love of Tata‚” Abdullah said.

“We know you also have kindness and love in your heart‚ please do the right thing and take Tata to theatre immediately.”

The frantic search for the 76-year-old prominent businessman started on Thursday evening when he failed to arrive at his Laudium home at his normal arrival time of 6:15pm. He vanished after leaving his Home Hyper store in Pretorius Street in Pretoria CBD that afternoon.

His burnt Mercedes Benz E300 was found on Friday along the R515‚ near Atteridgeville.