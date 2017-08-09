A senior Eskom manager has been fined R40 000 for hacking her ex-lover’s work e-mail with the help of her new boyfriend.

Genevieve Roux‚ 35‚ and Sean Millard‚ 38‚ admitted gaining illegal access to Johannes Burger’s e-mail account. Millard‚ who was fined R10 000‚ also admitted impersonating Burger in order to obtain his email settings from the Eskom call centre.

The sentences were handed down last week at Bellville Specialised Commercial Crime Court in terms of a plea bargain agreement.

Roux and Millard‚ who work at the Eskom complex in Brackenfell‚ north of Cape Town‚ will learn their fate as employees when the outcome of their disciplinary hearing is announced on Friday.

An Eskom spokesman said Roux’s actions contravened Eskom data security policy and “endangered the national power utility’s information network‚ which is regarded as a critical database and is specifically protected by various pieces of legislation to ensure that the national security of South Africa is not compromised in any way”.