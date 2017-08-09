Psychiatrist and world-renowned drug expert Professor David Nutt‚ under cross-examination‚ said the alcohol industry is too powerful worldwide and prevents governments from not doing enough to mitigate the harmful effects of alcohol.

Nutt was testifying on Tuesday in the so-called dagga couple's trial. The couple‚ Jules Stobbs and Myrtle Clarke‚ have asked the court to find the laws preventing the adult use and sale of dagga unconstitutional.

Their case argues that jailing users of dagga is disproportionate to its harmful effects and it is irrational to ban dagga when alcohol is far more harmful and is not prohibited.

Nutt faced tough cross examination from state advocate Bogosi Bokaba SC‚ who asked him repeated questions on the same topics and even reprimanded him for laughing at a misunderstanding.