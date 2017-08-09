N3 closed in Joburg as bridge collapses

The N3 freeway in Johannesburg is likely to be closed for at least all of Wednesday, seemingly after a truck crashed into a pedestrian bridge, causing it to collapse.

The incident took place at the Geldenhuys interchange on the N3 in Germiston in the early hours of Wednesday. According to a statement by the Ekurhuleni municipality, five people were injured.

"On arrival, it was found that four vehicles, three trucks and a sedan, had crashed into the concrete bridge lying across both the north- and southbound lanes of the freeway. A total of five patients were accounted for from all vehicles," said the statement posted on the municipality's Facebook page.