South Africa

Two Limpopo men escape from custody

09 August 2017 - 10:44 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Handcuffs. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for two suspects who escaped from custody in the Burgersfort policing area on Tuesday.

“It is alleged that the two escapees were being escorted from Burgersfort Regional Court to Leboeng Police Station after they appeared for house breaking and theft cases.

“When the police car stopped at a robot in Burgersfort town‚ the two suspects who were handcuffed opened the door ‚jumped out and disappeared‚” said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The escapees were identified as David Ramahlo‚ 30‚ and Moses Ngwatle‚ 39.

Ngoepe said the police were investigating the circumstances around the incident

“Anyone with information which can lead to the re-arrest of these escapees may contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 0860010111 or the crime line sms 32211.”

