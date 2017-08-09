The University of KwaZulu-Natal will review its admission procedures as a cash-for-seats scandal continues to plague the institution of higher learning.

UKZN Vice-chancellor Albert van Jaarsveld said that going forward‚ the university would review its Student Admission Policy and procedures at all its colleges.

“The standard operating procedures will also be scrutinised‚” he said in a statement issued on Tuesday. (The full statement can be read at the bottom of this article).

In May‚ three people‚ including the owners of a popular Indian eatery‚ were alleged to have negotiated bribes and liaised with university staff to enrol prospective students in a cash-for-seats scam. The price of a seat at medical school was believed to be about R500‚000.

The trio were arrested‚ and last week the university conducted a sweeping search and seizure operation‚ confiscating nearly 300 computers and suspending 18 members of staff.