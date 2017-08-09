Among scores of women marching from Pretoria station to Lillian Ngoyi memorial in the city centre to mark Women’s Day on Wednesday was Hazel Naicker‚ a visually impaired mother marching with a heavy heart.

The 54-year-old woman from Braamfischerville‚ in Soweto‚ marched to highlight unemployment and lack of suitable transport and facilities‚ issues that people with disabilities still grapple with more than two decades into democracy.

But more hurtful to Naicker was the emotional abuse and disrespect meted out to parents by young people.

She has a 20-year-old son who dropped out of school two years ago for no apparent reason and now she has to care for him.

Naicker said her son never listened to her and hardly speaks to her‚ which she said amounted to emotional abuse.