Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says interventions aimed at ending abuse against women must include men in order to have an impact.

Madonsela spent a night at Constitutional Hill with women from different races and age groups discussing solutions for the problems faced by society.

After a night around the fire‚ Madonsela then became part of the intergenerational democracy dialogues.

In the discussions‚ four generations came together to talk about the South African problems and solutions. These generations were women who participated in the 1956 march‚ those who were part of the 1976 protests‚ those born in the 1980s and those born in a free South Africa.

Speaking to Morning Live on Wednesday‚ Madonsela said femicide was one of the greatest threats facing women’s freedom today.

“It is an expression of social injustice. You say the law must do something‚ yes‚ it must do so. But the law is not enough. The reason people kill their wives and girlfriends and beat women in bars and places like that is not necessarily because there is no law.

“It is because there is a pathology in our nation. There is a sickness in our nation. We need to heal those sicknesses in our nation.”