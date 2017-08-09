The streets of Johannesburg and Cape Town were painted pink on National Women’s Day with just over 17‚500 runners and walkers joining forces to #RunForLife in support of PinkDrive at the 16th annual Totalsports Women’s Race.

In Johannesburg‚ Irvett van Zyl dominated the 10km race claiming gold at the Mary Fitzgerald Square‚ Newtown in a time of 34 minutes 09 seconds.

Glenrose Xaba came in second‚ while Maria Shai finished third.

In Cape Town Lebogang Phalula was the lady to beat in the 10km Totalsports Women’s Race crossing the finish line first at Grand Parade in 34 minutes 21 seconds.

Nolene Conrad came in second‚ while Zintle Xiniwe finished third.