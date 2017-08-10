Victor Mlotshwa‚ the man who was filmed being forced into a coffin by two farm workers‚ showed arrogance to the men who had captured him‚ allegedly in possession of stolen copper cables.

This was according to Theo Jackson‚ one of two men arrested for the attack on Mlotshwa.

“I thought Victor would have been afraid when we told him to offload the coffin from the bakkie but he was still arrogant‚” Jackson testified in the High Court sitting in Middelburg on Thursday.

He claimed Mlotshwa did not say anything to him but he could tell by his attitude that he was arrogant.

“Myself and accused 1 [Willem Oosthuizen] then told him to climb in to the coffin‚” said Jackson‚ recalling the incident‚ which occurred near the Komati Power Station last year.