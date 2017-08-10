Crucial evidence which would have supported allegations that the so-called “coffin assault” victim had stolen copper cables was nowhere to be found.

One of the accused‚ Theo Jackson‚ on Thursday told the High Court sitting in Middelburg that Victor Mlotshwa’s bag containing the rolls of stolen copper cables had since been given away.

“I gave it to one of my employees‚” Jackson said.

He is one of two men who filmed themselves forcing Mlotshwa into a coffin and threatening to douse it with petrol as he cried and begged for mercy.

The incident occurred near the Komati Power Station in August 2016.

Despite having taken pictures and a video of Mlotshwa during the incident‚ Jackson said he did not think of taking pictures of the stolen copper that Mlotshwa was allegedly found with.